UK Judge Adjourns Wells Fargo's $17M Aircraft Lease Claim

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 4:54 PM BST) -- A judge at the High Court in London has adjourned a Wells Fargo subsidiary’s claim for $17 million in rent it is allegedly owed after it leased two aircraft to an air transport company incorporated in Turkey.



The claim says the leases were terminated in January after the Turkish carrier fell behind on repaying rents that it had previously defaulted on.



Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, National Association’s claim against Borajet Havacilik Ucak Bakim Onarim Ve Ticaret AS was listed for judgment in London’s High Court on...

To view the full article, register now.