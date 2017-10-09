Do Not Delay Getting 'Legal Identifiers,' ESMA Warns Firms

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 3:32 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities watchdog urged financial institutions that have yet to register for essential "identity codes" on Monday to step up their efforts and take “all necessary steps” to comply with incoming rules.



The European Securities and Markets Authority has published a briefing on the legal entity identifier, or LEI, regime to "raise industry awareness and facilitate compliance" in the sector with requirements under the EU’s reformed Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, which comes into force in January.



The LEI initiative was floated in 2011 by G20...

