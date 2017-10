UK Trust Co. Sues For Return Of Spanish Time-Share Units

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 2:58 PM BST) -- A U.K. firm providing financial trustee services for holiday resort developments is suing vacation rental agency Bahia Blanca Leisure Ltd. and two of its directors for damages and the return of a property at a time-share resort in Gran Canaria, Spain, allegedly acquired in breach of trust from the region's tax authority.



First National Trustco U.K. Ltd., which has more than £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) of property assets under management, alleges that Kevin Page and Paul Page, directors at Bahia Blanca Leisure, or BBLL, dishonestly took...

To view the full article, register now.