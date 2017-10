EU Bank Capital Ready For Higher Interest Rates, Says ECB

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 5:25 PM BST) -- Current rules on capital buffers for European Banks are adequate for weathering a sudden rise in debt-market interest rates without further increases in minimum requirements, according to stress-testing by the European Central Bank published Monday.



The ECB announced the results of a supervisory exercise it has carried out on the biggest banks in the euro zone, in which it applied six hypothetical interest-rate shocks to banks to test their resilience in the face of sudden change.



Major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the...

