Aviva Announces Leave For Carers, Anticipating New Laws

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 1:00 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva PLC announced new carers' leave rights for its U.K. staff on Sunday, anticipating legal reforms from the ruling Conservative Party to help workers look after loved ones.



The U.K.’s biggest insurer said it has started offering staff up to 35 hours of paid leave per year for a “planned event” such as a relative’s hospital appointment, and up to the same period to allow workers to deal with emergencies. The company has also dramatically extended the amount of unpaid leave a carer can...

