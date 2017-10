Aussie Court Nixes Document Bid For Singapore Arbitration

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Court of Australia has declined Samsung C&T Corp.'s bid to issue a subpoena seeking certain documents for use in a Singapore arbitration, with the judge saying the court lacked jurisdiction and that his previous decision granting such an application was "clearly wrong."



The South Korean company had asked the court for permission to issue subpoenas to track down information it could use in a proceeding administered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre between Samsung C&T and Duro Felguera Australia Pty Ltd. Both Samsung C&T...

