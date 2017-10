BREAKING: Ex-Dewey CFO Dodges Prison Time For Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders on Tuesday was sentenced to community service and ordered to pay a $1 million fine, following his conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges for what prosecutors say was a scheme to con the firm's financial backers before the firm collapsed.



