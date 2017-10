FCA To Focus On Risky Firms As Conduct Regime Grows

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 6:46 PM BST) -- High-risk finance firms are set to face a greater level of scrutiny from Britain’s watchdogs than ever before, lawyers say, as a conduct regime that applies to all areas of banking and insurance next year will force the Financial Conduct Authority to use its limited resources in a more targeted way.



The FCA will expand the Senior Managers and Certification regime from the 900 banks, insurance firms and deposit-takers currently covered to more than 56,000 regulated firms in 2018.



As every single firm regulated by Britain’s financial services...

