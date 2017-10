UK Banks Told To Get Ready For Tougher Reporting Rules

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 2:15 PM BST) -- U.K. financial institutions must disclose in detail how they expect to be affected by sweeping new accounting rules, which will overhaul the way firms account for losses, before they become law in January, the accounting watchdog said.



The Financial Reporting Council, the body responsible for enforcing financial reporting standards among Britain’s largest publicly listed companies, told banks and businesses Tuesday that they must start explaining the impact they think the new standards will have on their reporting to investors.



They must do so when they file...

