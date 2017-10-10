ESMA Outlines Guidance For Pre-Trade Checks Under MiFID

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 6:15 PM BST) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority on Tuesday issued new guidance for firms struggling with some of the pre-trade requirements they will need to comply with under MiFID II.



The latest guidance for the implementation of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation, known as MiFID II and MiFIR, sets out ESMA’s expectations for firms’ policies on “straight-through processing,” a streamlined method of completing transactions.



The method allows the transfer of electronically entered information from one party to another in the settlement process of a trade...

