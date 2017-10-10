Industry Helps Insurers Report Cyberstrikes As GDPR Looms

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 1:57 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance lobby moved on Tuesday to show firms how to swiftly report cyberattacks when the European Union’s tough new data protection regime takes force in less than eight months.



Insurance Europe unveiled a seven-page template to help insurers ring the alarm and alert regulators in order to meet their duties under the General Data Protection Regulation, which will take force on May 25.



The regime could expose firms to fines of up to £17 million ($22.4 million) or four percent of global turnover, whichever...

