Bank Fined Over 'Unacceptable' Illegal Marketing Campaign

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 12:27 PM BST) -- A U.K. subprime lender has been fined £75,000 ($98,900) for sending 1.5 million spam text messages and emails to promote its credit cards without the consent of the recipients, the Information Commissioner’s Office said on Tuesday.



The bank hired a third-party company to send 870,849 nuisance text messages and 620,000 spam emails to consumers without their consent, the ICO said. (AP) Vanquis Bank Ltd., based in Bradford, England, breached data regulations when it commissioned a third-party company to send 870,849 nuisance text messages and 620,000 spam...

