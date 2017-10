Discount Rate Reform Drives Down Car Insurance Costs

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 12:06 PM BST) -- U.K. car insurers have seen premiums make their biggest quarterly drop in three years after the government promised to change the way personal injury compensation is calculated, new data showed Tuesday.



Premiums fell by an average of 1.1 percent in the third quarter, down £9 ($11.9) to £838, according to broker Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com, a price comparison website. The drop comes after premiums surged by more than £100, or nearly 14 percent, in the 12 months to June. Premiums had been rising since June...

