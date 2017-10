EU Lawmakers OK Change To Ranking Of Debt When Banks Fail

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 3:18 PM BST) -- European Union lawmakers approved rules governing the ranking of debt instruments in the event of a bank insolvency on Tuesday, part of a landmark package of rescue rules underpinning the bloc’s project to harmonize financial services policy across the region.



The EU’s economic and monetary affairs committee adopted proposals set out by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive, to create a new category of nonpreferred unsecured debt, which will rank below the most senior debt and other senior liabilities that would be bailed-in during a bank...

