BREAKING: Wilmington Trust Pays $44M To Settle Securities Case

Law360, Wilmington (October 10, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust Corp. agreed to settle a more than two-year federal criminal securities fraud prosecution Tuesday, accepting a $44 million civil fine in Delaware federal court shortly before the start of a jury trial on claims that the bank concealed hundreds of millions in bad commercial loans in 2009 and 2010.



The deal, which ended a 19-count criminal prosecution of the bank, left four former top executives and co-defendants still facing the same charges, with the start of trial now scheduled for March 12.



Acting U.S....

