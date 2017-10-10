Beazley Underwrites First Policies From Dublin Unit

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 4:13 PM BST) -- A U.K. specialist insurer has begun underwriting policies from its Dublin-based unit, the firm said Tuesday, as it gears up for Britain’s departure from the European Union in 2019.



Beazley Insurance PLC said in a statement that it has written policies from Ireland for European banks and is preparing to expand its presence in other European markets.



The Central Bank of Ireland gave the go-ahead in July for Beazley to convert its Dublin-based reinsurance company into an insurance firm, allowing it to transact business across the...

