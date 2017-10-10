Beazley Underwrites First Policies From Dublin Unit
Beazley Insurance PLC said in a statement that it has written policies from Ireland for European banks and is preparing to expand its presence in other European markets.
The Central Bank of Ireland gave the go-ahead in July for Beazley to convert its Dublin-based reinsurance company into an insurance firm, allowing it to transact business across the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login