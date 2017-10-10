Insurance Watchdog Seeks Beefed-Up Intervention Powers
National regulators should be forced to alert the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority to troubled insurers to help it respond swiftly, Gabriel Bernardino, the regulator’s chairman, told European lawmakers on Monday.
“Only strong European responses are able to counter negative developments and provide the consumer with additional safeguards,” he told the European Parliament’s economic and...
