UK Banks Fear 'Bonfire' Of Brexit Regulation, FCA Head Says
Christopher Woolard, head of strategy and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority, told a House of Lords sub-committee that it was essential for the U.K. to maintain high regulatory standards to preserve competitiveness after Britain leaves the EU.
Woolard said that wide divergence from EU standards was unlikely once Britain leaves the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login