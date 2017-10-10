UK Banks Fear 'Bonfire' Of Brexit Regulation, FCA Head Says

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 5:43 PM BST) -- Financial institutions fear a “bonfire of regulations” that would see the U.K. move away from European Union and international standards when it leaves the bloc in 2019, one of the country’s top regulators said Tuesday.



Christopher Woolard, head of strategy and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority, told a House of Lords sub-committee that it was essential for the U.K. to maintain high regulatory standards to preserve competitiveness after Britain leaves the EU.



Woolard said that wide divergence from EU standards was unlikely once Britain leaves the...

