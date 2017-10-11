Expert Analysis

When Referral Sources Are Worthy Of Noncompete Enforcement

By Leonard Samuels October 11, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT) -- Many businesses throughout Florida rely heavily, if not exclusively, upon referral sources to obtain business. Many of these same business require their sales force to sign noncompetes to protect their customers, accounts and referral sources from unfair competition. A noncompete in Florida is valid and enforceable only if supported by a legitimate business interest, Section 543.335(1), of the Florida statutes. Prior to the Sept. 14, 2017, Florida Supreme Court decision in the consolidated cases of White v. Mederi Caretenders Visiting Services of Southeast Florida LLC et...
