Trump's Clean Power Plan Repeal Will Face Legal Gauntlet
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule rests on the argument that the Obama-era EPA didn't have the Clean Air Act authority to issue the rule curbing greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, and it doesn't contemplate a replacement rule.
It’s sure to be challenged in court once it's finalized. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Massachusetts...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login