No-Deal Brexit Puts UK Banks, Insurers In 'Dangerous' Place

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 2:22 PM BST) -- U.K. banks, insurers and other financial services will be forced to rely on unsuitable legal mechanisms if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a Brexit agreement in March 2019, a panel of attorneys told British lawmakers on Wednesday.



A lawyer has warned a House of Lords sub-committee that Britain will be "in a more dangerous position" if it crashes out of the EU without a Brexit deal. (AP) Jonathan Herbst, global head of financial services at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, told a House of...

