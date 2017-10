Pharma Rights Transfer Sinks Tax Deficiency 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A drug delivery expert on Tuesday urged a Third Circuit panel to vacate a $5.8 million federal tax debt imposed on him after the IRS found he wrongly wrote off royalties on technology he developed as capital gains instead of ordinary income, arguing that he no longer owned the technology since he’d signed away the rights to it.



Pharmaceuticals expert and Hygrosol Pharmaceutical Corp. co-founder Spiridon Spireas and his wife Amalia Kassapidis-Spireas contend that under Section 1235 of the Internal Revenue Code, he’s entitled to capital-gains...

