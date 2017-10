Injured Softball Pitcher Says Retailer Knew Of Mask Defects

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A slow-pitch softball player allegedly injured when the mask he was wearing shattered after being struck with a ball accused a sports equipment manufacturer in California federal court Tuesday of knowingly concealing structural defects in the mask.



Mark Piland said that Markwort Sporting Goods Co. sold him a safety mask marketed as being able to withstand being hit by a softball at speeds up to 501 mph despite knowing for the better part of two decades that the mask does not meet safety standards, according to...

To view the full article, register now.