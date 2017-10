BREAKING: Auto Racer, Atty Guilty Of Running Criminal Payday Loan Empire

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury on Friday found auto racer Scott Tucker and his attorney Timothy Muir guilty of operating a $2 billion criminal payday loan empire that preyed on millions of vulnerable borrowers and entered into sham deals with Native American tribes in a cynical, illegal effort to evade consumer lawsuits and law enforcement.



Scott Tucker — above in white and shown in 2010 — and Timothy Muir had each faced 14 criminal counts, including charges of fraud, money laundering, illegal debt-collection, conspiracy and racketeering. (Getty) The guilty...

To view the full article, register now.