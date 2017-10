Insurer Can't Compel Arbitration In $12M Halliburton Row

Law360, Dallas (October 10, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An insurer can’t force Halliburton Energy Services Inc. to arbitrate a dispute over whether it's liable for about $12 million the insurer paid Statoil ASA for an explosion at an Ohio oil and gas site where Halliburton was conducting fracking operations, a Texas federal judge held Tuesday.



Ironshore Speciality Insurance Co. had issued a site pollution legal liability select policy to Statoil — with Halliburton named as an additional insured — for a crude petroleum and natural gas facility in Ohio. After a June 2014 explosion...

