Tax Court Upholds IRS' Retroactive Interest Calculation

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court on Tuesday affirmed about a decade’s worth of interest on a nonprofit’s tax deficiency, finding that the interest did not begin accruing when the IRS revoked its tax-exempt status retroactively, but when its corporate tax return would have been due.



CreditGuard of America Inc., a nonprofit that provides credit counseling services, had argued that the interest it owed on an income tax deficiency for 2002 should begin accruing in February 2012, which is when the Internal Revenue Service revoked the organization’s tax-exempt...

