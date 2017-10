Mayer Brown Adds Ex-Chief Counsel of DOC Trade Enforcement

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- In 1986, two young lawyers began working at the Department of Commerce in adjoining offices. When one, John McInerney, retired from Commerce in May after 16 years as its chief counsel for trade enforcement and compliance, Mayer Brown LLP’s international trade practice head Duane Layton set to work recruiting a friend of 30-plus years.



McInerney started at Mayer Brown in Washington, D.C., last week, the firm parlaying a decades-old relationship into acquisition of decades of government-side international trade experience, particularly in antidumping and countervailing duty cases....

