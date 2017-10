AGs Tell Experian, TransUnion To Halt Fees Post Equifax

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan led a coalition of 37 attorneys general Tuesday urging Experian and TransUnion to stop charging fees to consumers seeking to put a credit freeze on their accounts following the massive Equifax data breach.



In letters to the Chief Executive Officers of TransUnion and Experian, the attorneys general called for an immediate halt to the fees charged to enact a credit freeze and to lift or temporarily lift a freeze, given that more than 145 million Americans have been affected by the...

To view the full article, register now.