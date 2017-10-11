UK Gov't 'Alive To' Brexit Risk To Cross-Border Insurance

By William Shaw

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 1:27 PM BST) -- Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the U.K. government “is alive to the risk” that Brexit poses to cross-border insurance contracts, but offered few solutions to a problem the industry wants addressed by next month.

Hammond revealed in a letter published Wednesday by the House of Commons’ Treasury Committee that the government was “actively engaging” with insurers about how Britain's exit from the European Union could affect existing contractual relationships. But he did not indicate that there was a plan to help protect the sector from upheaval....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular