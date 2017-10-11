UK Gov't 'Alive To' Brexit Risk To Cross-Border Insurance

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 1:27 PM BST) -- Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the U.K. government “is alive to the risk” that Brexit poses to cross-border insurance contracts, but offered few solutions to a problem the industry wants addressed by next month.



Hammond revealed in a letter published Wednesday by the House of Commons’ Treasury Committee that the government was “actively engaging” with insurers about how Britain's exit from the European Union could affect existing contractual relationships. But he did not indicate that there was a plan to help protect the sector from upheaval....

To view the full article, register now.