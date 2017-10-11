EBA To Update Reporting Rules For Banks On Rescue Planning

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 1:54 PM BST) -- Europe’s banking watchdog is to amend laws on elements of the data that banks must submit to regulators if they fail, a consultation published on Wednesday reveals.



The European Banking Authority is to change its technical standards on how banks draw up and implement resolution plans. The EBA, working with European resolution authorities, has started a review of the reporting process and plans to update the templates that banks use to report data. The consultation runs until Dec. 11, 2017.



The authority's proposal also clarifies the...

