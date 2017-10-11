EIOPA Guides Regulators On Investment Misselling Risks

By William Shaw

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 3:02 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator moved to prevent misselling of insurance-based investment products on Wednesday, issuing guidance about sales made over the phone and online.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority guided national regulators on how to ensure that customers understand what they are buying in informal transactions in which the seller rarely offers advice.

“When using this distribution channel insurers and [brokers] need to consider very carefully if their products and the associated risks can be readily understood,” Gabriel Bernardino, EIOPA's chairman, said in a...
