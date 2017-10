Caterpillar Seeks End To Stock-Drop Suit Triggered By Tax Raid

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Caterpillar Inc. asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to dismiss securities fraud class allegations filed the day after authorities raided the construction equipment maker amid an investigation of its tax practices, saying Caterpillar has been open with shareholders about the scrutiny and has not been accused of wrongdoing.



Investors sued the company shortly after it was reported that the IRS, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and agents of the U.S. Department of Commerce had executed a search warrant at Caterpillar's headquarters in Peoria, Illinois, in March....

