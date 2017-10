Property Investment Scam Firms Wound Up After Taking £7.8M

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 3:52 PM BST) -- The High Court in London has wound up 13 companies set up by two bankrupts who scammed investors out of around £8 million ($10.6 million) through elaborate property project investment frauds, following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, the government agency said Wednesday.



The companies were all set up by husband-and-wife team Matthew and Charlotte Roberts, who are both bankrupt, and targeted so-called high-net-worth individuals and "sophisticated" investors for two projects, raising at least £7.8 million.



“I am very pleased to see that the court has...

