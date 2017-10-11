Suspicious Financial Activity Reports Hit Record High

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 5:20 PM BST) -- Britain’s crimefighting authorities are receiving more reports of suspicious financial activity than ever before, new figures revealed on Wednesday.



The National Crime Agency annual report said suspicious activity reports, or SARs — which alert law enforcement agencies that client or customer activity at a firm is suspicious and might indicate money laundering or terrorist financing — are soaring.



The NCA said it received 419,451 SARs between October 2015 and September 2016, an increase of 9.8 percent on the 12 months to September 2015, when there were...

