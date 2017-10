Russian Oligarch Hid Assets In Sham Trusts, Judge Says

Law360, London (October 11, 2017, 6:42 PM BST) -- Five trusts owned by fugitive Russian tycoon and former Vladimir Putin ally Sergei Pugachev were shams set up to hide control of his assets, frozen during a $1 billion legal battle with the Kremlin over the collapse of a Russian bank in 2010, a London High Court judge ruled Wednesday.



Pugachev fled Russia in 2011 after the bank he founded in the 1990s, JSC Mezhdunarodniy Promyshlenniy Bank, collapsed. He intended to use the trusts “as a pretense to mislead third parties by hiding his control” of...

