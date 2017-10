9th Circ. Asked To Rethink Upholding Calif. Foie Gras Ban

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Challengers to California’s ban on selling products like foie gras made by force-feeding birds have urged the full Ninth Circuit to rethink a panel’s decision finding that the state law isn’t preempted, contending that the ruling makes a mockery of a federal poultry law and flouts precedent.



Two foie gras producers and a California restaurant that sells the delicacy — which is made from the fattened liver of a duck or goose — asked for an en banc rehearing Tuesday, arguing that a three-judge panel got...

To view the full article, register now.