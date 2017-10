Mich. Partnership Loses Homestead Exemption Appeal

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a tax tribunal’s decision Wednesday denying a personal residence exemption to a married couple who were general partners in a partnership that held their residence.



The court agreed with the tribunal’s conclusion that Ben and Alli Shaki could not claim the exemption as they were not the owners of the property because they had quitclaimed to the partnership. The court also agreed the partnership was not eligible for the homestead exemption since it is available only to individuals and not...

