BREAKING: Dakota Access Pipeline Can Keep Pumping Oil During Enviro Review

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Wednesday that he would allow the Dakota Access pipeline to stay in operation while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts further environmental review of the project, but warned the agency not to treat the review as a mere formality.



The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes had urged U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to shut down the controversial crude oil pipeline while the Army Corps obeys the judge’s June order to redo parts of a study of the...

To view the full article, register now.