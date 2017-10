Trump's Iran Gambit Deepens Uncertainty Of Sanctions Relief

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump is expected to decertify the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran in a matter of days, a move that experts say would introduce a new layer of uncertainty to an already fraught two-year saga that has seen only modest commercial engagement with Tehran through sanctions relief.



Trump has until Oct. 15 to decertify the 2015 accord Iran reached with the U.S. and other world powers that provided limited sanctions relief in exchange for Iran's abandonment of its nuclear development program. Decertification does not extinguish...

