Cities Get Last Chance To Show They're Not 'Sanctuaries'

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice gave New York, Chicago, New Orleans and Philadelphia one last chance Thursday to show they’re complying with a federal law prohibiting so-called sanctuary cities, inviting them to submit additional evidence before a final determination is issued.



In separate letters to each city and to Cook County, Illinois, the DOJ said the jurisdictions can respond to the preliminary assessment that they’re in violation of 8 U.S.C. 1373 and risk the loss of certain funding. That law says a local government can’t bar...

To view the full article, register now.