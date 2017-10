Seasoned Litigators Wanted As Firms, Cos. Compete For Attys

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Law firms want attorneys with specialized experience in fields like intellectual property, real estate and health care, and they especially favor litigators, according to a Robert Half salary report that pegs the average national starting pay for the most experienced attorneys at $218,000 a year.



The 2018 Robert Half Legal Salary Guide shows that small and midsized firms are doing the most hiring in the current legal climate, and that corporations are expanding their legal departments to handle more matters in-house, according to the report....

