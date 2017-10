3 Things To Know About Trump's New Pick For DHS Sec.

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT) -- In choosing Kirstjen Nielsen, an aide to Chief of Staff John Kelly, to be his next head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Trump has selected someone with cybersecurity and disaster response experience, but a more limited resume on the hot-button issue of immigration. Here are key points to know about Nielsen.



What’s Her Background?



Over two months after moving former DHS Secretary Kelly into the White House, President Donald Trump has selected Nielsen, 45, to replace him, choosing a candidate with previous DHS experience...

