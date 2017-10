Feds Sue To Stop Philips From Selling Problem Defibrillators

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. sued Philips North America LLC and two of its executives in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday, saying a court order is needed to stop the company from selling illegal defibrillators, electrocardiographs and other medical devices after several violation letters produced no improvement in the company’s practices.



Federal prosecutors say that numerous inspections of Philips facilities in Bothell, Washington, and Andover, Massachusetts, in the past seven years have resulted in “Form 483” violation letters to the company, but Philips has not significantly improved how it responds...

