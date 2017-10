Tribe Demands Nix Of Slawson Drilling Go-Ahead

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation on Thursday told a North Dakota federal court that drilling company Slawson Exploration Co. Inc. appealed an administrative order prematurely, arguing that the court should throw the case out so that the U.S. Department of the Interior’s process can continue unimpeded.



The MHA Nation said that because the administrative process had not fully played out and no final agency action had occurred, the federal courts did not have jurisdiction when it issued a temporary restraining order. That order allowed Slawson...

