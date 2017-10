Engineering Co. Seeks OK Of $41M Judgment Against Tanzania

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT) -- An English engineering firm asked a D.C. federal court on Thursday to enforce two judgments issued abroad that relate to arbitral awards against Tanzania totaling more than $41 million, which were issued following a dispute over a stymied road rehabilitation project.



Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd. said that judgments issued in the United Kingdom in 2015 and in the Netherlands in 2016 grant it permission to enforce two awards issued by arbitral tribunals against the African nation. The awards, issued in a variety of currencies, came in...

