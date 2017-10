Pfizer Takes $8.3M Interest Case Against US To 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. asked the Second Circuit on Thursday to reverse a district court ruling dismissing its claim seeking $8.3 million in overpayment interest, saying the court erred in applying the two-year statute of limitations that applies to tax refund claims.



In its brief, Pfizer argues its claim is not governed by the refund limitations period, but “is instead governed by the general six-year statute of limitations under 28 USC Section 2401 for claims against the government.”



"The nature of this dispute is simple," the...

