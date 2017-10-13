Britain Probes 'Epidemic' Of Bogus Holiday Insurance Claims

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 11:38 AM BST) -- The Ministry of Justice launched an investigation on Friday into an “epidemic” of bogus health insurance claims by U.K. holidaymakers, after total claims shot up 500 percent in three years.



The government issued a call for evidence after the Association of British Travel Agents reported that claims rose from 5,000 in 2013 to around 35,000 last year.



Politicians say the fake claims, for problems such as gastric illness, are a uniquely British problem, and that elsewhere in the world sickness at holiday resorts is falling. In...

