EBA Finalizes Reporting Rules On Payments Infringements

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 4:19 PM BST) -- The European Union banking watchdog outlined on Friday how businesses can make complaints to financial regulators about payment service providers over alleged breaches of far-reaching EU payment systems regulations that kick in next year.

The European Banking Authority has published guidelines for domestic regulators showing how firms should submit complaints and explaining what information the regulators should request from complainants. The guidance also specifies the type of information that regulators should include in their responses.

Watchdogs must document their internal complaints procedures and make information about...
