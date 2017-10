Uber Appeals London License Ban, Will 'Make Things Right'

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. on Friday appealed to a London court a decision by the city’s transportation regulator to strip the company of its license to operate, buying itself time to continue offering its ride-hailing services in the British capital while negotiating with officials to reinstate its license, saying it will "make things right."



San Francisco-based Uber confirmed that it filed its appeal with the Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, challenging Transport for London’s Sept. 22 decision not to renew Uber’s private hire operator license after finding...

