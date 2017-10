'Game Of Loans' FTC Push Targets Student Debt Relief Scams

Law360, Springfield (October 13, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission, in concert with the attorneys general of Illinois and 10 other states, announced Friday "Operation Game of Loans," which seeks to target boutique operations that allegedly scam those seeking student debt relief by charging hundreds for document preparation services that customers could do themselves.



The initiative is a coordinated filing or settling of 36 actions by the FTC and the 11 states involved, which represents a crackdown of dozens of companies that scam former students who wish to pay less on their...

To view the full article, register now.